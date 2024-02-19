Urban renewal measures breath new life into southwest Chinese city of Chongqing
People visit Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
CHONGQING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, various urban renewal measures have been taken in Chongqing to transform old streets, old factories, old buildings into tourism attractions, the gathering place for emerging industries etc.
People enjoy themselves at Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A visitor touches up her makeup at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People enjoy themselves at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A visitor poses for a photo at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People shop for snowboards at a cultural industrial park in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People enjoy painting at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People shop at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit a cultural industrial park in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People shop at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A girl does handwork at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit a photography exhibition at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Construction of Chongqing Yangtze River Tunnel in full swing
- Grand feast unites thousands in Chongqing as Chinese New Year nears
- Huangge ancient road decorated for Chinese New Year
- Chongqing: Vibrant nights, moving lights
- View of Lanying Cliff Road in SW China's Chongqing
- China's Chongqing targets around 6 pct GDP growth in 2024
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.