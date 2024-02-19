We Are China

Urban renewal measures breath new life into southwest Chinese city of Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:20, February 19, 2024

People visit Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, various urban renewal measures have been taken in Chongqing to transform old streets, old factories, old buildings into tourism attractions, the gathering place for emerging industries etc.

People enjoy themselves at Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A visitor touches up her makeup at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People enjoy themselves at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A visitor poses for a photo at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People shop for snowboards at a cultural industrial park in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People enjoy painting at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People shop at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit a cultural industrial park in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People shop at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A girl does handwork at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit a photography exhibition at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

