In pics: Construction of Chongqing Yangtze River Tunnel in full swing

Xinhua) 08:19, February 05, 2024

Workers work at the construction site of the Chongqing Yangtze River Tunnel project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chongqing Yangtze River Tunnel project is a key project of the Chongqing-Qianjiang section of a high-speed railway linking Chongqing and central China's Hunan Province. With a total length of about 11.9 kilometers, it is the first high-speed railway tunnel to cross the Yangtze River using the shield-tunneling method.

In the days leading to the Spring Festival, more than 70 constructors from China Railway 14th Bureau Group Corporation Limited stuck to their posts, making great efforts to accelerate the construction of the project.

