Tulips in blooming at scenic area in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 08:44, February 28, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2024 shows blooming tulips at a scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A girl plays among blooming tulips at a scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Visitors take pictures with blooming tulips at a scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Visitors take photos of blooming tulips at a scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
