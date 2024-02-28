We Are China

Tulips in blooming at scenic area in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:44, February 28, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2024 shows blooming tulips at a scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A girl plays among blooming tulips at a scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Visitors take pictures with blooming tulips at a scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Visitors take photos of blooming tulips at a scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

