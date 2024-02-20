Chartered train offered for migrant workers to return to work in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:46, February 20, 2024

Migrant workers walk to the platform to board train G3729 at Chongqing West Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 19, 2024. Train G3729, a chartered train for migrant workers who are about to return to work, left Chongqing West Railway Station here on Monday and headed towards Guangzhou South Railway Station. It is the first train of its kind that departed from Chongqing after the Spring Festival holiday this year. Over 300 migrant workers from Chongqing and southwest China's Sichuan Province took the train. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Volunteers serve hot water for migrant workers at Chongqing West Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 19, 2024. Train G3729, a chartered train for migrant workers who are about to return to work, left Chongqing West Railway Station here on Monday and headed towards Guangzhou South Railway Station. It is the first train of its kind that departed from Chongqing after the Spring Festival holiday this year. Over 300 migrant workers from Chongqing and southwest China's Sichuan Province took the train. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Migrant workers walk to the platform to board train G3729 at Chongqing West Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 19, 2024. Train G3729, a chartered train for migrant workers who are about to return to work, left Chongqing West Railway Station here on Monday and headed towards Guangzhou South Railway Station. It is the first train of its kind that departed from Chongqing after the Spring Festival holiday this year. Over 300 migrant workers from Chongqing and southwest China's Sichuan Province took the train. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Migrant workers put their luggage on the rack on train G3729 at Chongqing West Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 19, 2024. Train G3729, a chartered train for migrant workers who are about to return to work, left Chongqing West Railway Station here on Monday and headed towards Guangzhou South Railway Station. It is the first train of its kind that departed from Chongqing after the Spring Festival holiday this year. Over 300 migrant workers from Chongqing and southwest China's Sichuan Province took the train. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Migrant workers wave goodbye on train G3729 before departure at Chongqing West Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 19, 2024. Train G3729, a chartered train for migrant workers who are about to return to work, left Chongqing West Railway Station here on Monday and headed towards Guangzhou South Railway Station. It is the first train of its kind that departed from Chongqing after the Spring Festival holiday this year. Over 300 migrant workers from Chongqing and southwest China's Sichuan Province took the train. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Migrant workers wait to board train G3729 at the waiting hall of Chongqing West Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 19, 2024. Train G3729, a chartered train for migrant workers who are about to return to work, left Chongqing West Railway Station here on Monday and headed towards Guangzhou South Railway Station. It is the first train of its kind that departed from Chongqing after the Spring Festival holiday this year. Over 300 migrant workers from Chongqing and southwest China's Sichuan Province took the train. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Migrant workers board train G3729 at Chongqing West Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 19, 2024. Train G3729, a chartered train for migrant workers who are about to return to work, left Chongqing West Railway Station here on Monday and headed towards Guangzhou South Railway Station. It is the first train of its kind that departed from Chongqing after the Spring Festival holiday this year. Over 300 migrant workers from Chongqing and southwest China's Sichuan Province took the train. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)