In pics: migratory birds flying over Yellow River in Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:43, March 04, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 1, 2024 shows migratory birds flying over the tidal-flat area at a section of the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. With the temperature rising, the ice in Ningxia section of the Yellow River has been gradually melting. Flocks of migratory birds fly over the tidal-flat area and the turquoise water, adding a touch of vitality to the spring scenery. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

