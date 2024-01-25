Whooper swans migrate to overwinter along Yellow River

Xinhua) 15:37, January 25, 2024

LANZHOU, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 23 whooper swans have migrated from Siberia to winter along the Yellow River in Lanzhou, the capital of northwest China's Gansu Province.

The annual bird migration season in the Sanhekou area of Xigu District usually lasts from November to March of the following year, according to Liu Qiyuan, a staffer with the district's forestry and grassland bureau.

Liu added that the area is also home to a diverse array of migratory birds, including fish gulls, magpie ducks, white-crowned chickens, white-tailed sea eagles, bean geese and tufted ducks.

"The growth in both the size and number of migratory bird populations serves as evidence of the positive ecological developments at Sanhekou," said Liu.

Sanhekou serves as the meeting point of the Yellow River and its tributaries, marking the boundary between counties. The local authorities have collaborated with neighboring cities and regions to safeguard the ecological balance of the Yellow River and preserve the ecological system there.

