In pics: flowing ice on Yellow River in NW China
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
