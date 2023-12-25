In pics: flowing ice on Yellow River in NW China

Xinhua) 15:03, December 25, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The flows are a common occurrence on the Yellow River when changing temperatures cause freezes and thaws. The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second longest river in China. It originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and runs through the Loess Plateau. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)