Romantic spectacle of rhododendrons coexisting with star trails in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:52, March 07, 2024

Photo shows a romantic spectacle of rhododendrons coexisting with star trails. (Photo/Wang Xuguang)

In Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the rhododendrons are in full bloom. Shizhu village, located in Fuheng township, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, is nestled behind the Cangshan Mountain. The landscape is now adorned with a breathtaking display of vibrant red rhododendrons, which blanket the mountains and fields.

A photographer has captured the enchanting scene of rhododendrons coexisting with the mesmerizing star trails, creating a truly romantic spectacle.

