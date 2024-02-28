Integrated transportation hub of Beijing sub-center under construction
This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station in Tongzhou District, sub-center of Beijing, capital of China. At present, the construction of the integrated transportation hub, which is located at the core area of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, is proceeding smoothly. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station in Tongzhou District, sub-center of Beijing, capital of China. At present, the construction of the integrated transportation hub, which is located at the core area of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, is proceeding smoothly. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station in Tongzhou District, sub-center of Beijing, capital of China. At present, the construction of the integrated transportation hub, which is located at the core area of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, is proceeding smoothly. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station in Tongzhou District, sub-center of Beijing, capital of China. At present, the construction of the integrated transportation hub, which is located at the core area of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, is proceeding smoothly. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.