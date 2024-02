Snow scenery in Beijing

February 21, 2024

A sanitation worker removes snow near a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the snow scenery at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People walk near a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken from Jingshan Park on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the snow scenery in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors pose for photos with the Palace Museum in the background at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

