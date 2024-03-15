Home>>
China welcomes flower appreciation season
(People's Daily Online) 09:40, March 15, 2024
|A bird is seen amid blooming flowers in a tree in Tongren city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/China Meteorological Administration)
Spring has brought vibrancy to everything. As the temperature rises, various regions across China are entering the season for viewing flowers, attracting throngs of tourists.
The China Meteorological Administration said most parts of the country are experiencing higher temperatures than usual. The weather in north China and northeast China is mostly sunny and the temperatures are between 2 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than the same period in previous years. This is beneficial to the growth of winter wheat, soil thawing, spring plowing, and facility agriculture.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pear blossoms paint springtime hues in S China's Guangxi tea garden
- Spring splendor: Tulips in bloom
- In pics: Sea of rapeseed flowers usher in springtime in SE China's Xiamen
- In pics: rapeseed flowers in full bloom in village in SE China's Fujian
- China's Zhengzhou debuts at 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show
- New orchid species found in SW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.