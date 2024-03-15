China welcomes flower appreciation season

March 15, 2024

A bird is seen amid blooming flowers in a tree in Tongren city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/China Meteorological Administration)

Spring has brought vibrancy to everything. As the temperature rises, various regions across China are entering the season for viewing flowers, attracting throngs of tourists.

The China Meteorological Administration said most parts of the country are experiencing higher temperatures than usual. The weather in north China and northeast China is mostly sunny and the temperatures are between 2 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than the same period in previous years. This is beneficial to the growth of winter wheat, soil thawing, spring plowing, and facility agriculture.

