We Are China

In pics: Sea of rapeseed flowers usher in springtime in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 10:44, March 07, 2024

A tourist takes pictures of her companion at a rapeseed field in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Dai Meizhen)

A sea of vibrant rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. These bright yellow flowers, rippled in gentle spring breezes, form a breathtaking landscape.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)