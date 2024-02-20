We Are China

Cole flower fields draw visitors in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:58, February 20, 2024

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People take photos of the cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows sunrise above the cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A woman poses for photos in the cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows the cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows sunrise above the cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows sunrise above the cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows visitors taking photos of cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows the cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People visit the cole flower fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

