People shop for flowers for Spring Festival in Asia's largest fresh cut flower trading market

People's Daily Online) 14:19, February 06, 2024

People visit the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

As the Spring Festival approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province has seen the brisk sales of flowers for the festival, attracting throngs of local citizens and tourists.

The Dounan Flower Market, the largest fresh cut flower trading market in Asia, exports flowers to more than 50 countries and regions. It sells over 1,600 varieties of fresh cut flowers under more than 110 categories every year.

