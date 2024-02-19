Yunnan receives over 57 mln visitors during Spring Festival holiday

KUNMING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province received some 57.15 million visitors during the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday, up 10.8 percent year-on-year, according to data from the China Tourism Academy.

The province raked in 63.74 billion yuan (about 8.97 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue during the eight-day holiday, marking a 45.1 percent year-on-year increase.

During the holiday, cultural events and tours in Yunnan that spiced up the festive atmosphere gained popularity among visitors.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, is China's most important occasion for family get-togethers. This year, the festival ran from Feb. 10 to 17.

