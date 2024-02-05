Flower markets bursting with Chinese Lunar New Year cheer in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 13:47, February 05, 2024

A mother and her daughter are attracted to colorful Moth orchids at a flower market in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

As the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, approaches, flower markets across Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian province, are overflowing with festive atmosphere.

Fresh flowers have become a must-have Spring Festival decoration for some families. Many citizens are carefully selecting flowers at flower markets, ready to add a pleasant scent and festive vibe to their homes.

"These flowers carry my wish for a good start to the Year of the Dragon," a citizen surnamed Yang told People's Daily Online while selecting flowers at a bird and flower market on Xi'an road in Xiamen.

The blooms help create a joyful Spring Festival atmosphere and symbolize auspicious meanings, she explained.

