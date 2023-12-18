We Are China

Colorful bougainvillea flowers in full bloom in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:14, December 18, 2023

Photo shows blooming bougainvillea flowers and a bird perched on a tree branch in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Colorful bougainvillea flowers recently bloomed spectacularly in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, adding vibrance to the surroundings.

The National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository recently opened to the public at the Xiamen Botanical Garden in the city has attracted crowds of visitors.

