A florist in Asia's largest fresh-cut flower trading market

Xinhua) 09:10, January 01, 2024

Yang Qiaoyan works at a project site in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

KUNMING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- About 30 years ago, the Dounan Flower Market was just a street with roadside stalls selling flowers, but today it has become Asia's largest fresh-cut flower trading market.

This winter saw vibrant flowers in various colors auctioned and sold in an organized manner at the market, attracting both tourists and flower merchants seeking purchases.

Among the many florists here is Yang Qiaoyan, who has dedicated nearly a decade to the floral industry. Her work includes giving advice and solutions to customers, selecting high-quality flowers, and collaborating with team members to create floral works.

"The work of a florist is not easy. For example, it is easy to get hands hurt while processing flower materials. But once completed a floral art work, it feels very fulfilling," Yang explains. As a practitioner in the industry, she is the one committed to conveying floral art to a wider audience through her efforts.

Yang Qiaoyan (1st R) selects flowers at Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yang Qiaoyan (L) introduces floral works at her workshop in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yang Qiaoyan introduces her floral work on a livestream in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yang Qiaoyan works at her workshop in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yang Qiaoyan (L) discusses with her friends about floral works at her workshop in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Dealers bid for fresh flowers at Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2023 shows a view of the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yang Qiaoyan creates a floral work in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yang Qiaoyan selects flowers at Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

