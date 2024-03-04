We Are China

In pics: rapeseed flowers in full bloom in village in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 09:38, March 04, 2024

Blooming rapeseed flowers turn the fields into an idyllic sight in spring. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. The vibrant yellow flowers, along with the thousand-year-old camphor trees, a Song Dynasty (960-1279) pagoda, and the surrounding green mountains and flowing water, form a breathtaking landscape that captivates visitors.

Tourists have fun at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

A tourist takes pictures of her companion at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Tourists drink tea at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Tourists make coffee at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Tourists take pictures of rapeseed flowers at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Tourists take pictures of rapeseed flowers and Shuiwei Pagoda, a cultural relic site under provincial-level protection in Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Children have fun at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

