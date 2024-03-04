In pics: rapeseed flowers in full bloom in village in SE China's Fujian
Blooming rapeseed flowers turn the fields into an idyllic sight in spring. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. The vibrant yellow flowers, along with the thousand-year-old camphor trees, a Song Dynasty (960-1279) pagoda, and the surrounding green mountains and flowing water, form a breathtaking landscape that captivates visitors.
Tourists have fun at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
A tourist takes pictures of her companion at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Tourists drink tea at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Tourists make coffee at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Tourists take pictures of rapeseed flowers at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Tourists take pictures of rapeseed flowers and Shuiwei Pagoda, a cultural relic site under provincial-level protection in Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Children have fun at a rapeseed field in Shanchong village, Changtai district, Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Zhengzhou debuts at 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show
- New orchid species found in SW China
- Tulips bring color to Spring Festival at Xiamen expo garden
- Cole flower fields draw visitors in SW China's Yunnan
- People shop for flowers for Spring Festival in Asia's largest fresh cut flower trading market
- Flower markets bursting with Chinese Lunar New Year cheer in SE China's Xiamen
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.