Tulips bring color to Spring Festival at Xiamen expo garden

(People's Daily App) 16:30, February 22, 2024

Xiamen Horticultural Expo Garden in Fujian Province welcomes visitors with 110,000 tulips of 42 varieties blooming along the shores of Xinglin Bay. The clear waters and green shores enhance the beauty of a refreshing tour during the Spring Festival season.

