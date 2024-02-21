Harmonious picture of human and nature in China's coastal city Xiamen

February 21, 2024

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows Yundang Lake and its surroundings in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

XIAMEN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) --Since the 1980s, Xiamen, located in southeast China's Fujian, has spared no efforts in ecological restoration in the city. So far, Xiamen authorities have launched five campaigns aimed at Yundang Lake's ecological restoration. Now with six different parks, the lake area has virtually become a "recreational center" for residents.

The experience gained in the process were later put into use in similar endeavors in other parts of the city. The improved environment has provided new opportunities of economic development for the city and better natural resources for the people.

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows Gulangyu Island and its surroundings in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows people walking on a pathway over water in Xinglin Bay of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a park in Maluan Bay scenic area of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a coastal view of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a village in Tong'an District of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2024 shows the Wuyuan Bay wetland park and its surroundings in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows wetlands in Xinglin Bay and its surroundings in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2024 shows a park of Mangroves in Xiang'an District of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows people practice canoeing in Xinglin Bay of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

People participate in recreational activities at a park near Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

