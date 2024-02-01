In pics: Exploring stunning architectural heritage of Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, SE China

This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2024 shows the Bagua building (Trigram building) on Gulangyu island in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. Gulangyu island was included on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2017. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Gulangyu Island, nestled in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, was included on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2017. Renowned for its diverse architecture and rich multicultural history, this enchanting island has served as an important gateway for China-foreign exchanges since 1903, when it was turned into an international settlement.

Often referred to as a "museum of global architecture," Gulangyu Island boasts a stunning collection of over 1,000 historical buildings that seamlessly blend Chinese and Western design elements. With 53 core heritage attributes, Gulangyu Island takes visitors on a captivating journey through time, showcasing a harmonious fusion of different architectural styles. These structures, scattered across the island, stand as poignant reminders of its enduring legacy as a cultural bridge between East and West.

