Global technological collaboration workshop opens in China's Xiamen
XIAMEN, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A workshop to promote international collaboration in emerging technologies opened Wednesday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.
The 2023 BRICS Excellence Training Workshop on New Industrial Revolution Technology and Governance drew government officials, experts, and entrepreneurs from 22 countries, with courses covering the digital economy, artificial intelligence, digital security, and emerging technologies.
During the 28-day workshop, lectures, seminars, and on-site visits to companies in major Chinese cities will be held to strengthen cooperation between BRICS countries, emerging markets, and developing countries so that emerging digital technologies can benefit people of all countries and provide new momentum for South-South cooperation.
The workshop is hosted by the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center. Xiamen, the host city of the 9th BRICS Summit in 2017, launched the center in December 2020.
Photos
Related Stories
- Direct flight service links China's Xiamen with Doha
- Over 600 deals signed at int'l investment fair in China's Xiamen
- East China's Xiamen handles over 100,000 TEUs of goods through China-Europe freight trains
- Xiamen's role as opening-up window enhanced by high-quality development
- In pics: newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station
- In pics: blue-tailed bee eaters in China's Xiamen
- China's Xiamen sees trade with BRICS up nearly 65 pct in Jan.-April
- Trade between China's Xiamen, BRICS soars 57.3 pct in Q1
- 2023 AMOY50 cross-country running and public hiking competition kicks off in SE China's Fujian
- Two bird species spotted for first time in Xiamen, SE China’s Fujian
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.