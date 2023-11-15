Global technological collaboration workshop opens in China's Xiamen

XIAMEN, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A workshop to promote international collaboration in emerging technologies opened Wednesday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The 2023 BRICS Excellence Training Workshop on New Industrial Revolution Technology and Governance drew government officials, experts, and entrepreneurs from 22 countries, with courses covering the digital economy, artificial intelligence, digital security, and emerging technologies.

During the 28-day workshop, lectures, seminars, and on-site visits to companies in major Chinese cities will be held to strengthen cooperation between BRICS countries, emerging markets, and developing countries so that emerging digital technologies can benefit people of all countries and provide new momentum for South-South cooperation.

The workshop is hosted by the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center. Xiamen, the host city of the 9th BRICS Summit in 2017, launched the center in December 2020.

