In pics: newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station

Xinhua) 08:40, June 20, 2023

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows the center roof of the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

The newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station, with a construction area of 250,000 square meters, is located on the north side of the current Xiamen North Railway Station.

After the completion of the newly built part, the Xiamen North Railway Station will have 13 platforms and 27 rail tracks in total, with an annual passenger volume of 50 million.

The new Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is the country's first cross-sea high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour and eight stations along the route, it is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities to just one hour.

Workers install window grilles at the construction site of the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Workers work at the construction site on the departure floor of the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Workers check the installed aluminum strips at the waiting hall of the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Workers work on the facade of the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Workers check the installation of facilities in the waiting hall of the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Workers clean the floor at the waiting hall of the newly built part of Xiamen North Railway Station on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

