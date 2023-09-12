Over 600 deals signed at int'l investment fair in China's Xiamen

Xinhua) 08:46, September 12, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows a view of the 23rd China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

XIAMEN, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Agreements on 638 projects were inked during the 23rd China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), which concluded on Monday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The deals involved a total investment of 484.57 billion yuan (about 66.42 billion U.S. dollars), a five-year high, preliminary data showed on Monday.

The four-day event, themed "Open and Integrated: Key to High-Quality Development," encompassed a range of activities such as forums, seminars, exhibitions and business-matching sessions.

This year's event had a distinct focus on the digital economy, intelligent manufacturing, green and low-carbon development, and rural revitalization.

More than 1,000 organizations and enterprises from all over the world participated in the exhibitions.

Launched in 1997, CIFIT has become an important platform to boost bilateral investment and facilitate global development.

