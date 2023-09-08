China holds int'l fair to boost investment, trade

XIAMEN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) opened Friday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, to boost investment and bolster global economic recovery.

The four-day event, themed "Open and Integrated: Key to High-Quality Development," kicked off with an opening ceremony, and will encompass a range of activities including forums, seminars, exhibitions, and business matching sessions.

Various research reports on investment will also be released during the event.

Covering around 120,000 square meters, the event has a distinct focus on the digital economy, intelligent manufacturing, green and low-carbon development, as well as rural revitalization.

More than 1,000 organizations and enterprises from all over the world participated in the exhibitions.

With several international organizations, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization present at the fair, this year has seen an increase in both the number and level of participation compared to previous editions.

Brazil, Serbia and Qatar are the guest countries of honor at this year's fair.

First launched in 1997, the CIFIT has become an important platform to boost bilateral investment and facilitate global development.

