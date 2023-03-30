Home>>
Chinese premier calls for building more dynamic growth centers in Asia
(Xinhua) 13:34, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for efforts in Asia to jointly build more dynamic growth centers and inject more certainty into global economic recovery.
Li made the remarks Thursday in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
