Chinese premier calls for building more dynamic growth centers in Asia

Xinhua) 13:34, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for efforts in Asia to jointly build more dynamic growth centers and inject more certainty into global economic recovery.

Li made the remarks Thursday in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

