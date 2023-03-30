Chinese premier meets Cote d'Ivoire prime minister

Xinhua) 09:43, March 30, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire Patrick Achi, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BOAO, Hainan, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire Patrick Achi on Wednesday in Boao, Hainan Province, pledging to bring bilateral ties to a new height.

Noting that China regards Cote d'Ivoire as an important cooperative partner, Li said China stands ready to take the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as a new start to push bilateral relations to a new height, and contribute to the construction of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

He said China appreciates the support Cote d'Ivoire has shown for the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and its firm adherence to the one-China principle.

China will maintain closer exchanges and cooperation at all levels and in all fields with Cote d'Ivoire, enhance the docking of development plans, encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Cote d'Ivoire, deepen cooperation on agriculture, infrastructure, the digital economy, new energy and green development, and help Cote d'Ivoire achieve grain self-sufficiency and advance industrialization, the Chinese premier said.

"It is hoped that Cote d'Ivoire will provide a sound business environment and legal guarantee for Chinese enterprises," Li said, adding that China stands ready to help Cote d'Ivoire train more talent, and welcomes more young people from Cote d'Ivoire to study in China.

Achi, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, said he appreciates China for its strong support for Cote d'Ivoire's infrastructure construction and its fight against the pandemic.

Cote d'Ivoire upholds the one-China principle, actively participates in Belt and Road cooperation, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China on investment, agriculture, education and youth, Achi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)