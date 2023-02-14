Chinese premier solicits opinions on draft government work report

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang chairs a symposium to solicit opinions on a draft government work report from representatives of China's non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages without party affiliation, on Feb. 13, 2023. Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the symposium. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Monday chaired a symposium to solicit opinions on a draft government work report from representatives of China's non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages without party affiliation.

Li heard suggestions from the representatives and praised their important roles in the government's scientific and democratic decision-making.

Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the symposium.

Li said that China's economy achieved reasonable growth and performed within a reasonable range last year, with more than 12 million new urban jobs created and the consumer price index rising only 1.8 percent year on year in December 2022.

Li cautioned that the country still faces a grave external environment and the foundation for domestic demand recovery has not yet solidified.

He said that China's economy stabilized at the end of last year and started to recover at the beginning of 2023. Consumption, which has been a major driver for the country's economy for years, saw accelerated growth in January, Li said.

Efforts should be made to implement the country's policies aimed at stabilizing economic recovery, and to continue extending that recovery, Li added.

