Chinese premier stresses thorough implementation of work safety measures

Xinhua) 16:57, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday urged efforts to strengthen the accountability for work safety and step up the implementation of work safety measures.

China's work safety situation remained generally stable in 2022, but there are still many challenges and risks, Li made the remarks while instructing a national video teleconference held by the State Council.

The premier underlined efforts to enhance supervision and assessment and management of safety hazards in transportation, mines, construction, hazardous chemicals, firefighting and other key industries.

Liu He, Chinese vice premier and head of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council, attended the teleconference with State Councilors Wang Yong and Zhao Kezhi, who are both deputy heads of the committee.

Noting that the resumption of work and production, as well as the consumption revival are speeding up, bringing many uncertainties, the meeting urged related departments to remain clear-headed.

It also highlighted the need to ensure work safety in every link, including the planning, construction, production and operation parts.

Efforts should also be made to improve contingency plans and precautions during the Spring Festival holiday, the "two sessions," and other important time periods, according to the meeting.

Liu He, Chinese vice premier and head of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council, attends a national video teleconference held by the State Council with State Councilors Wang Yong and Zhao Kezhi, who are both deputy heads of the committee, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

