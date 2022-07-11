Chinese premier stresses stabilizing market entities, employment, advancing opening-up

Xinhua) 09:32, July 11, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Jinjiang international land port in southeast China's Fujian Province, July 8, 2022. Li made an inspection tour in Fujian Province from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

FUZHOU, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to well implement policies to stabilize the development of market entities and employment, and advance opening-up.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Fujian Province from Thursday to Friday.

He heard a report on stabilizing employment by the provincial government and visited an innovation park named Bosssoft. Praising the parks' achievements in incubating high-tech enterprises and creating many job opportunities, Li urged the local government to provide funds to help incubators reduce costs, such as rent.

Talking with entrepreneurs and fresh college graduates working at the park, he said the country should encourage mass entrepreneurship and innovation by inspiring more people, especially the youth, to start businesses and make innovations.

While inspecting Lioho Machinery, a Taiwan-funded enterprise, he encouraged the company to gain larger market share through innovations and quality management.

There are dozens of Taiwan-funded firms at the industrial park where Lioho Machinery was based. Li talked with some of the entrepreneurs, welcoming them to invest in the Chinese mainland, stressing to protect their lawful rights and interests, and hoping they would cooperate with companies on the mainland for win-win results.

Li heard a report on foreign trade and investment in Fujian Province and inspected Jinjiang international land port. Noting that ports are a key window for opening up and provide important support for imports and exports, he urged advancing reforms in delegating power, improving regulations, and optimizing the business environment at ports.

He also stressed strictly implementing policies on smoothening logistics, continuing to facilitate customs clearance, and enlarging the capacity of ports in collection and distribution to lower costs for firms, stabilize market expectations, and improve international competitiveness.

During his visit to ANTA Sports, a large-scale private sportswear company, Li encouraged the firm to compete in the high-end market while focusing on expanding the mass market with massive consumption potential.

Hearing the company has created over 300,000 jobs nationwide, Li said the Chinese economy has been more resilient and active as many private companies have grown into large ones and worked closely with a large number of smaller firms and self-employed businesses.

Stressing the role of market entities in promoting economic growth, he urged efforts to provide equal support regarding relief and development to state-owned, private, and foreign-invested companies.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talks with entrepreneurs and fresh college graduates working at an innovation park named Bosssoft in southeast China's Fujian Province, July 7, 2022. Li made an inspection tour in Fujian Province from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talks with employees of ANTA Sports, a large-scale private sportswear company, in southeast China's Fujian Province, July 8, 2022. Li made an inspection tour in Fujian Province from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Lioho Machinery, a Taiwan-funded enterprise, in southeast China's Fujian Province, July 7, 2022. Li made an inspection tour in Fujian Province from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)