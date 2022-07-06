Chinese premier stresses crackdown on IPR infringements

Xinhua) 09:23, July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to fight intellectual property rights (IPR) infringements and counterfeits and speed up fostering a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction to a teleconference on the crackdown on IPR infringements and counterfeits held Tuesday.

To protect IPR is to protect entrepreneurship and innovation, and the crackdown on IPR infringement and counterfeits bears on public health and security, Li said.

Emphasis should be put on improving laws and regulations and on the punishment of violations, and campaigns should be launched to fight IPR infringement and counterfeits in key areas, according to the premier.

Li also underlined the need to enhance coordination between departments, sectors and regions, and deepen international cooperation.

State Councilor Wang Yong, also head of the leading national group for the crackdown on IPR infringement and counterfeits, attended the conference.

Efforts must be made to strengthen supervision over key products such as epidemic relief materials, food, agricultural supplies and construction materials, said Wang.

He called for resolute measures to fight illegal activities, improve regulatory coordination and joint law enforcement, and boost public services on product quality and IPR to support fair competition and innovation-driven development of market entities.

