Chinese procuratorial organs maintain high pressure on IPR crimes
(Xinhua) 15:43, April 25, 2022
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorial organs in China approved the detention of more than 9,000 suspects involved in over 5,200 cases of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) infringement from the beginning of 2021 to March 2022, figures from the Supreme People's Procuratorate showed Monday.
The figures also showed that during the period, more than 16,000 suspects involved in over 7,800 such cases were prosecuted.
In the meantime, procuratorial organs have improved their supervision of civil administrative proceedings. They have also enhanced their study of legal problems such as monopolistic behaviors, trademark registration with ill will, and the abuse of rights of taking legal actions.
