China finds over 14 mln hidden risks during work safety overhaul

Xinhua) 10:17, August 18, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- More than 14.2 million hidden workplace safety risks have been identified to date during a nationwide production safety overhaul, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Wednesday.

Approximately 94.5 percent of the risks have been forestalled, according to the ministry.

From mid-April to the end of June, the Work Safety Commission under China's State Council dispatched 16 inspection teams to carry out comprehensive inspections concerning the nationwide overhaul, ministry official Wang Chongxian said at a press conference. A total of 76 municipal-level governments and 653 enterprises in key industries were inspected.

