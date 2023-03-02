Xi, Cote d'Ivoire's president exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:10, March 02, 2023

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara on Thursday exchanged congratulations on the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

In his message, Xi said that since the establishment of their diplomatic ties 40 years ago, China and Cote d'Ivoire have always been sincere and friendly towards each other, supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, and become important friends and partners on the path of development and revitalization.

Xi said he had a telephone conversation with Ouattara at the end of last year, and they reached new consensus on deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Chinese leader said he highly regards the development of China-Cote d'Ivoire relations, and stands ready to work with Ouattara to take the anniversary as an opportunity to consolidate mutual support, strengthen all-round cooperation, and push bilateral relations to new levels so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Bilateral relations have maintained high-level development over the past four decades, Ouattara said, expressing his gratitude for China's consistent support for his country's construction in infrastructure, energy and other sectors.

Cote d'Ivoire is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and push their friendly and cooperative relations for greater progress in a new era featuring solidarity, mutual assistance, close exchanges and fruitful results, Ouattara said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)