Chinese premier stresses developing advanced manufacturing

Xinhua) 08:37, March 23, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Lens Technology Co., Ltd. in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2023. Li made an inspection tour and chaired a symposium on the development of the advanced manufacturing industry in central China's Hunan Province from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

CHANGSHA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged efforts to prioritize high-quality development, place emphasis on the development of the real economy, make a big push to develop advanced manufacturing, advance high-end manufacturing, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour and at a symposium on the development of the advanced manufacturing industry in central China's Hunan Province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

During his visits to several Zhuzhou-based enterprises, including CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., the premier learned in details about the production, research and development, and market development of the enterprises.

He said promoting the development of advanced manufacturing fundamentally depends on innovation and talent. The enterprises should accelerate to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and in major technology and equipment.

The value and vitality of technological innovation lies in its application, Li said. He urged greater synergies between industry, academia, research and application, and called for the standard and quality of products to be raised.

While visiting enterprises in Changsha, the provincial capital of Hunan, Li noted that enterprises are the main body of innovation, and efforts should be made to cultivate world-leading enterprises and enterprises that use special and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and unique products.

At a symposium on the development of the advanced manufacturing industry, Li noted that the real economy, especially the manufacturing sector, is the very foundation of China's economy.

As the domestic and external environments are undergoing profound and complex changes, the country's manufacturing sector is also at a critical juncture, he said, urging efforts to promote the transformation and upgrading of the traditional manufacturing sector, and to advance the cultivation and development of strategic emerging industries.

A market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment should be created, and policy orientation to support the advanced manufacturing industry should be strengthened, he said.

Li said Hunan should speed up building itself into a highland for key advanced manufacturing, scientific innovations with core competitiveness, and reform and opening-up in inland regions.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, March 21, 2023. Li made an inspection tour and chaired a symposium on the development of the advanced manufacturing industry in central China's Hunan Province from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

