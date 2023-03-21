China's Guangdong accelerates intelligent and digital transformation of manufacturing industry
This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a workshop of GAC Motor in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
In recent years, south China's Guangdong Province has accelerated intelligent and digital transformation of manufacturing industry to promote high-quality development. Up to now, there are 67,000 industrial enterprises above the designated size and 69,000 high-tech enterprises in the province.
People work at a workshop of Midea Group in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a workshop of GAC Motor in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A man works at a workshop of Midea Group in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
People work at a workshop of GAC Motor in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A man works at a workshop of Midea Group in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a workshop of GAC Motor in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's manufacturers embrace transition to green, smart construction equipment
- China's continued manufacturing expansion bolsters confidence in economic recovery
- China's manufacturing activity expands for two consecutive months
- China's electronic information manufacturing industry logs steady growth in 2022
- Survey: Manufacturers face milder pressure
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.