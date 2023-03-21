We Are China

China's Guangdong accelerates intelligent and digital transformation of manufacturing industry

Xinhua) 08:20, March 21, 2023

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows a workshop of GAC Motor in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

In recent years, south China's Guangdong Province has accelerated intelligent and digital transformation of manufacturing industry to promote high-quality development. Up to now, there are 67,000 industrial enterprises above the designated size and 69,000 high-tech enterprises in the province.

People work at a workshop of Midea Group in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A man works at a workshop of Midea Group in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

People work at a workshop of GAC Motor in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

