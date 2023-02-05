China's electronic information manufacturing industry logs steady growth in 2022

Xinhua) 10:54, February 05, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing sector logged stable growth in 2022, marking robust expansion in terms of production and investment, official data shows.

The added value of major firms in the sector rose 7.6 percent year on year during the period, 4 percentage points higher than that of all industries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Investment in the industry also registered rapid growth last year, with fixed-asset investment soaring 18.8 percent year on year, up 8.5 percentage points from that of all industries.

In the same period, companies in the sector saw their combined operating revenue up 5.5 percent from 2021 to 15.4 trillion yuan (about 2.29 trillion U.S. dollars), while their total profits hit 739 billion yuan, down 13.1 percent year on year, the data also shows.

