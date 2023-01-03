China's high-end manufacturing sector sees robust growth: report

Xinhua) 09:25, January 03, 2023

Workers assemble engines on an assembly line at a workshop of the Weichai Power Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese high-end manufacturing companies gained strong momentum in recent years, with a higher market value and expanded footprints in overseas markets, a report said.

The number of A-share-listed high-end manufacturing companies reached 2,121 as of Dec. 10, 2022, up 69.7 percent from 1,250 at the end of 2017, said the report released by the China Association for Public Companies.

The market value of the listed high-end manufacturing companies increased significantly during the 2017-2021 period. According to the report, these companies raked in 11.79 trillion yuan (1.69 trillion U.S. dollars) in operating revenue in 2021, compared with 7.47 trillion yuan in 2017.

Thanks to years of overseas market expansion, the companies' revenue from overseas markets stood at 27.51 trillion yuan in 2021, up from 13.77 trillion yuan registered in 2017, the report showed.

