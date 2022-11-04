China's electronic information manufacturing reports sound performance

Workers are busy at an electronic switch production and assembly workshop of a subsidiary of Alps Alpine in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing sector logged robust growth in production, export, revenue, and investment in the first three quarters of this year, official data shows.

The added value of major firms in the sector rose 9.5 percent year on year during the period, 5.6 percentage points higher than that for all industries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined export delivery value of the firms, each with an annual business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.76 million U.S. dollars), climbed 6.4 percent year on year, up 0.2 percentage points from January to August.

In the same period, companies in the sector saw their total operating revenue up 8 percent over one year ago to nearly 11.04 trillion yuan.

Investment in the industry also registered fast expansion between January and September, with fixed-asset investment soaring 19.9 percent year on year, up 8.8 percentage points from that for all industries.

