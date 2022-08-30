China's electronic information manufacturing sector sees steady expansion

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing industry reported steady expansion in the first seven months of this year, official data showed Tuesday.

Chinese electronic information manufacturing firms, each with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.91 million U.S. dollars), saw their total added value in the January-July period edge up 9.8 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

These firms also reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year increase in total export delivery value and a 7.9 percent year-on-year expansion in combined operating revenue during the period.

Meanwhile, the industry posted rapid investment growth, with its fixed-asset investment climbing 18.6 percent year on year in the first seven months of 2022.

