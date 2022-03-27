China's electronics manufacturing industry posts steady expansion
Employees work at an electronics components enterprise in Shatian Town of Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 2, 2021. (Xinhua)
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's electronics manufacturing industry maintained steady expansion during the first two months of the year, according to a report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.
From January to February, the added value of major electronics manufacturers rose 12.7 percent year on year, compared with the 7.5 percent growth seen in the overall industrial sector, said the report, adding that the industry contributed enormously to the country's industrial growth.
During the two-month period, the growth rate of fixed-asset investment in the electronics manufacturing industry was 35.1 percent, 15.3 percentage points higher than the national industrial investment growth.
The export value of Chinese electronics products increased 11.4 percent year on year during the period. Due to the high comparison base last year, the growth rate was 5.5 percentage points lower than the national industrial average, according to the report.
