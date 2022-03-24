Manufacturing firms facilitate production with epidemic control, prevention measures in Harbin
A staff member works at Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 23, 2022. Manufacturing firms above a designated size have been facilitating production with epidemic control and prevention measures in Harbin, as an effort to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 on economic and social development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A staff member works at Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 23, 2022. Manufacturing firms above a designated size have been facilitating production with epidemic control and prevention measures in Harbin, as an effort to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 on economic and social development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A staff member works at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 23, 2022. Manufacturing firms above a designated size have been facilitating production with epidemic control and prevention measures in Harbin, as an effort to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 on economic and social development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
