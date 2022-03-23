Chinese mainland reports 2,591 new local COVID-19 cases

March 23, 2022

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 2,591 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 2,320 were reported in the province of Jilin, 110 in Fujian, 36 in Liaoning, 24 each in Tianjin and Shandong, 15 in Guangdong and 13 in Heilongjiang.

The rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, including Hebei and Jiangxi.

A total of 76 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report, adding that three suspected cases, all imported, were reported in Shanghai.

