COVID-19 nucleic acid testing held in Qingdao
(Xinhua) 09:25, March 23, 2022
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People queue up to take COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
