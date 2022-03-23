We Are China

COVID-19 nucleic acid testing held in Qingdao

Xinhua) 09:25, March 23, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People queue up to take COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

