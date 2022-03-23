New York City plans to lift school masking mandate for children under 5

Xinhua) 08:57, March 23, 2022

NEW YORK, March 22 (Xinhua) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said the mask mandate for children under five years old in schools and day-care facilities would be removed on April 4 if current low levels of risk sustain.

"If we continue to see low levels of risk, then, on Monday, April 4, we will make masks optional for 2-4 year old children in schools and daycare settings," said Adams in a press conference.

Adams added that masks would continue to be available to children and school staff members who wish to continue wearing them.

New York City dropped its school mask mandate on March 7 for students aged five and over.

It was reported that parents and students staged a protest against the mask mandate for younger students on Sunday in City Hall Park.

Children under the age of five are still not qualified to get COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest rules.

The seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 test results ending Sunday stays at a low level of 1.45 percent within New York City, according to data issued by the New York State government.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)