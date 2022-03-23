We Are China

Hong Kong strives to tackle COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:27, March 23, 2022

A medical worker guides citizens who are waiting for medical service in Hong Kong, south China, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A driver disinfects a taxi designated for epidemic control in Hong Kong, south China, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Citizens wearing face masks walk to a clinic in Hong Kong, south China, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

