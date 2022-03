We Are China

Hearing-impaired volunteer provides sign language services during COVID-19 tests in Nanchang

Xinhua) 08:14, March 23, 2022

Li Huanqiu provides hearing-impaired residents with home quarantine guidance at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

NANCHANG, March 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Li Huanqiu, a hearing-impaired teacher at a special education school, has been volunteering at a nucleic acid testing site in Nanchang since March 19, offering help to hearing-impaired residents in their COVID-19 tests.

Li Huanqiu (1st L) uses sign language to guide hearing-impaired residents during a COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a testing site in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Li Huanqiu (1st R) uses sign language to guide hearing-impaired residents during a COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a testing site in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Li Huanqiu (1st L) helps a hearing-impaired resident communicate with a medical worker at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Li Huanqiu (1st R) uses sign language to guide hearing-impaired residents during a COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a testing site in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Li Huanqiu looks on as hearing-impaired residents take COVID-19 nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

