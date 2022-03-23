Jilin takes measures to ensure daily necessities
Supermarket staff members select goods according to residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A supermarket staff member selects goods according to residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Aerial photo shows vehicles transporting vegetables to a wholesale market of agricultural products during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Supermarket staff members verify residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A supermarket staff member verifies residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Volunteer Zhang Rui delivers residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Factbox: What you need to know about Jilin's COVID-19 fight
- Over 4 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Chinese mainland reports 2,281 new local COVID-19 cases
- Alcohol-related deaths soar in first year of pandemic, study shows
- Crime surge during pandemic leaves U.S. unhoused more vulnerable: The Guardian
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.