Jilin takes measures to ensure daily necessities

Xinhua) 08:08, March 23, 2022

Supermarket staff members select goods according to residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A supermarket staff member selects goods according to residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo shows vehicles transporting vegetables to a wholesale market of agricultural products during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Supermarket staff members verify residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A supermarket staff member verifies residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Volunteer Zhang Rui delivers residents' online orders during a lockdown following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

