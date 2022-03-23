We Are China

People take COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changsha

Xinhua) 09:13, March 23, 2022

Local residents queue for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Yueshan Village of Huangcai Town in Ningxiang City, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)