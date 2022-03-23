Home>>
People take COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changsha
(Xinhua) 09:13, March 23, 2022
Local residents queue for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Yueshan Village of Huangcai Town in Ningxiang City, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. hospitalization of children aged 0-4 surge in Omicron wave: CDC
- New York City plans to lift school masking mandate for children under 5
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
- Omicron subvariant makes up 35 pct new COVID-19 infections in U.S.
- Hong Kong strives to tackle COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.